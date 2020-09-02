Isla Blanca Park closed, but with some exceptions

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Isla Blanca Park is closed to the public, but with some exceptions. Visitors who made reservations for their recreational vehicles before August 4th are still able to access the park.

“If the RV’s are allowed, the park must not be closed,” said Stuart Diamond, an attorney representing over a dozen people who have been issued citations for violation of the Cameron County emergency orders.

Emergency orders issued by Cameron County closing county parks and beach accesses are still in effect. The orders are set to expire September 9, “unless otherwise extended, modified or terminated early.”

Reservations for the park were suspended on August 4th in an announcement by the county.

“The tickets were issued, that I know of on July the 24, I went to the county website on July the 28, 4 days later and it appears if I paid them 800 dollars, the site was available to be rented,” said Diamond. “My thing and my clients are we got tickets for walking down the road in Isla Blanca yet according to the emergency orders, the RV’s are in violation of the emergency order also.”

No county orders have any exemptions for RV’s at the park.

“At present time, there are over 100 to 130 RV’s that are allowed to stay at Isla Blanca park, and the people have use of the park.”

During our visit to the Isla Blanca gate, CBS 4 witnessed several cars get turned away while others were allowed through.

CBS 4 spoke to a county official who said the county is aware of the matter and are working towards clarifying the use of RV’s on the county parks, but in the meantime, they are continuing to honor reservations made prior to August 4.

“You’re gonna have some winter Texas that are going to be arriving next month,” said Diamond. “I understand. But if you close the park then everybody leaves. Otherwise, you’ve privatized a private county park.”