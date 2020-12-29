Is your local hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients? This is how you find out

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The surge of COVID-19 cases began in early November. A big concern is whether hospitals will be able to keep up with enough beds and staff to take care of hospitalized patients.

The University of Minnesota Covid-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, has been tracking hospitalization metrics obtained from state department of health and governor’s websites.

During the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, data shows 16.6 percent of Hidalgo County hospital’s are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 38.2 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Source: University of Minnesota COVID-19 tracking project

Data shows 14.4 percent of Cameron County hospital’s are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 35.5 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

As for Starr County, data shows 15.7 percent of county hospital’s are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 78.8 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients are calculated at the facility level, and then averaged for each county for the week listed.

The dashboard presents the average COVID-19 occupancy of hospitals in a given county, not the ratio of the total COVID-19 patients in a county and the total beds in a county.

% Hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients = Total adult and pediatric patients confirmed and suspected (7 day average) / Staffed Inpatient beds (7 day average)

% ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients = Total ICU adult patients confirmed (7 day average) /Staffed adult ICU beds (7 day average)



