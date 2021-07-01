INVEST in America Act one step closer to President’s desk

U.S. House of Rep. passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act

WASHINGTON, Texas (KVEO) — Congressman Filemon Vella announced that H.R. 3684, also known as the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act successfully passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Invest in America Act includes four transportation and infrastructure projects that will benefit the 34th Congressional District of Texas.

The projects include

— IH 69E: Controlled access freeway to Interstate Highway Design Standards by expanding I69E from four to six lanes.

— International Bridge Trade Corridor: Construction of a non-tolled four lane divided highway. The facility will provide access to IH -2 for Pharr, Donna and Progreso International Bridges.

— SH 550: the final Gap Project in the completion of the SH 550 from I-69E to the Port of Brownsville. When completed SH550/I-69 will connect the Port of Brownsville to I-69E.

— South Parallel Corridor Phase III: the construction of South Parallel Corridor Phase III which is part of a larger 10mi corridor from I-2 at Dixieland Rd to FM 1577 in San Benito.

The $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill will direct federal investments in roads, bridges, transit, rail, and clean water programs, according to a press release.

“Funding for these projects will not only create jobs but also bolster the economic development of the region… I look forward to its immediate consideration and passage by my Senate colleagues,” Vela said in a statement.

To learn more about the INVEST in America Act, click here.