Rooster kills man during banned cockfight

International

by: OMER FAROOQ | Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, people watch a cock fight during the Jonbeel festival in Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India. A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man has been killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India.

The incident has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.

Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week. The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state.

The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen people involved in organizing the cockfight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link