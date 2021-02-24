Immigration correspondent discusses migrants expected to cross from refugee camps Thursday

Migrants maneuver through mud at a tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, on Dec. 29, 2019. At one point 3,000 asylum-seekers lived at the camp. Now there are about 1,000. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Asylum-seekers camping out near the U.S.-Mexico border will cross into the United States through Brownsville on Thursday.

A group of 25 migrants will cross into the United States beginning Thursday and up to 200 per day will start crossing next week.

They will cross through the Gateway International Bridge, which connects Brownsville to Matamoros.

The migrants are all part of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program implemented in 2019 by the Trump administration that forced them to remain in Mexico during their U.S. immigration proceedings.

More than one thousand migrants are currently stationed at refugee camps in Mexico.

The Biden administration has called the admittance of these “residents” of the camp a “next phase” in setting right humanitarian wrongs done under the Trump administration.