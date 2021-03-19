IDEA Public Schools to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for staff members

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—IDEA Public Schools will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IDEA Harlingen.
This clinic is not open to the public and is only open to IDEA employees, family members, and students who qualify under the State of Texas eligible groups.
According to IDEA, the schools will distribute a total of 1,200 first doses.
A vaccine clinic that is open to the public has been scheduled for March 19. Wristband distribution took place on Thursday.