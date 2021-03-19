IDEA Public Schools to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for staff members

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—IDEA Public Schools will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IDEA Harlingen.

This clinic is not open to the public and is only open to IDEA employees, family members, and students who qualify under the State of Texas eligible groups.

According to IDEA, the schools will distribute a total of 1,200 first doses.

A vaccine clinic that is open to the public has been scheduled for March 19. Wristband distribution took place on Thursday.