COVID INFO COVID INFO

‘I am going to shoot you’—McAllen police respond to disturb call, suspect arrested

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—One man is in custody after threatening police officers to “shoot” after a disturb call.

Man, woman accused of killing 19-year-old, Mercedes police says

According to authorities, McAllen police received a call about a man yelling and speaking to a woman about a gun in Hisbiscus Avenue Monday morning.

Upon arrival, police saw the man was in a vehicle and was ordered to get out and show his hands.

The man continued to yell and got out of the car, showing one hand but keeping the other behind his waist, according to police.

Making Headlines: Boba shortage affecting McAllen tea, waffle cafe

The suspect yelled at officers “I am going to cap [shoot] you. ”The suspect then suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at the officers.

One officers shot his gun at the man, but did not hit him. Another officers discharged a pepper ball at the suspect.

Honduran woman in CBP custody dies at McAllen hospital

Officers then rushed to the suspect and arrested him.

The man was transported to the McAllen Municipal Jail.  Charges are pending.

The vehicle, which did not belong to the suspect, was found with broken windows, damaged, and vandalized.

Police said the suspect has refused to provide identifying information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday