‘I am going to shoot you’—McAllen police respond to disturb call, suspect arrested

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—One man is in custody after threatening police officers to “shoot” after a disturb call.

According to authorities, McAllen police received a call about a man yelling and speaking to a woman about a gun in Hisbiscus Avenue Monday morning.

Upon arrival, police saw the man was in a vehicle and was ordered to get out and show his hands.

The man continued to yell and got out of the car, showing one hand but keeping the other behind his waist, according to police.

The suspect yelled at officers “I am going to cap [shoot] you. ”The suspect then suddenly drew from behind his waist and pointed his hand as if he was going to shoot at the officers.

One officers shot his gun at the man, but did not hit him. Another officers discharged a pepper ball at the suspect.

Officers then rushed to the suspect and arrested him.

The man was transported to the McAllen Municipal Jail. Charges are pending.

The vehicle, which did not belong to the suspect, was found with broken windows, damaged, and vandalized.

Police said the suspect has refused to provide identifying information.