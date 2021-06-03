Hurricane Special: Get ready for what is expected

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Last year, 30 named storms formed in the Atlantic. The Valley Storm team will help you get ready for what is expected to be another active hurricane season.

It is important for everyone to have a plan, make it early and remember to stick to it.

Over the last 54 years, six hurricanes have made landfall in the Rio Grande Valley. Last year Hurricane Hanna hit the area, and our hurricane frequency is governed by many different elements.

National Hurricane Center makes changes for 2021 Hurricane Season

With Hurricane Hanna making landfall in the Rio Grande Valley last summer, we experienced firsthand the wrath of the 2020 Hurricane Season. With a record of 30 named storms, the use of Greek letter names was needed, something is only done once in 2005. But, thanks to two Greek letters needing to be retired, the National Hurricane Center was forced to look for other options. Meteorologist Andrew Shipley has more on what is new.

Cameron County emergency management reminds residents to stay alert this hurricane season

Year-round, Cameron County emergency management has been working to make sure people living there have the tools they need to prepare for the storm. Meteorologist Chris Ramirez finds out how to stay informed this hurricane season.

SPI officials ask residents to stay informed during Hurricane Season

South Padre Island officials are asking residents, business owners, and visitors to stay informed this hurricane season. Meteorologist Isaac Williams speaks about the city’s notification system that sends out notifications directly to you through your phone and or email.

How to prepare your home for a tropical storm, hurricane

From prepping your home to making sure you have enough food and water. Freddy Vela breaks down some of those must-have items.

What you need to know about evacuation routes amid a major storm

If a major storm threatens the area, you may be asked to evacuate. It is important to know what routes to take if that happens. Meteorologist Jim Danner spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and explains which are the three main roads in the Rio Grande Valley to evacuate if need be.

Preparing your home for severe weather

It is important to prepare your home for severe weather, but it is also important to prepare your wallet.

Chief meteorologist Bryan Hale explains what you need and what you need to purchase to wait our a storm.

WATCH THE COMPLETE SPECIAL BELOW

Disclaimer: In KVEO’s “Before the storm” hurricane special, Hidalgo County Richard Cortez said the repairs to the levee breaches were to be complete o June 1, 2021. Hidalgo County issued an update regarding the completion date for repairs of the Rio Grande levee. The repairs will be completed by the end of June 2021, according to county officials.