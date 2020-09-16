Hurricane Sally causing rough beach conditions on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Although Hurricane Sally poses no threat to the Rio Grande Valley, we are seeing the effects of how a hurricane can cause impacts for areas hundreds of miles away. Continued swell and high surf is expected for South Padre Island beaches.

As waves and tide are already up to the dunes, the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the beaches of coastal Willacy, coastal Cameron, and coastal Kenedy counties until 1 pm Wednesday. Also, large breaking waves up to 6 to 10 feet are expected. Isolated minor coastal flooding is expected during high tides through Wednesday. High tides Wednesday will be at 5:18 am with a minor high tide at 1:26 pm.

Tide and wave run-up could cause some issues if you plan to head to the island Wednesday afternoon. Motorists are being advised to not drive their vehicles on county beaches north of the City of South Padre Island due to increased tide.

Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs could be moved by the waves. It is recommended that all beach equipment should be kept behind the dune line until tide run up recedes.