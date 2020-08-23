Hurricane Marco formed in the Gulf of Mexico; T.S. Laura takes aim at Gulf Coast midweek

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Hurricane Marco is now the 3rd hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Marco currently has 75 mph winds in the Gulf of Mexico and heading NNW at 14 mph toward the Louisiana-Mississippi coastline. Marco is expected to make landfall tomorrow as a weakening hurricane — possibly tropical storm. As Marco heads north, the storm will run into some wind shear from an upper level trough of low pressure. The wind shear will disrupt the circulation or spin of Marco; ultimately weakening the storm.

Marco will be offshore of the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow and bring a bit of moisture, especially to coastal Willacy and Cameron Counties. Rainfall will likely range between 0.5 to 1.5 inches. Further west in the Upper Valley, we will likely see very little, if any, rainfall on Monday.

Tropical Storm Laura is currently over Haiti and is expected to move over Cuba tonight. Laura will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to reached hurricane strength by Tuesday night. The official National Hurricane Center forecast cone takes Laura between Port Lavaca, TX and Baton Rouge, LA as category 2, 100 mph, hurricane. Some of the morning forecast models took Laura to category 3 status before landfall near Houston-Galveston. The track of Laura is still subject to change.

The position of Laura will affect the forecast in the Rio Grande Valley bringing what is called subsidence to south Texas. Subsidence is when air sinks on the far west side of the low-pressure system. This would bring hot, dry weather to the Valley, especially for the second half of the week.