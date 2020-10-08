Hurricane Delta headed for the Louisiana coast

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Hurricane Delta will continue moving toward the southwest Louisiana coast, making landfall sometime later in the day Friday.

After making landfall near Puerto Morelos early Wednesday, Delta weakened down to category 1 intensity as it reemerged into the Gulf. Looking ahead, gradual strengthening is expected over the western Gulf as it makes a turn northward toward the LA coast.

Significant rain is expected to cause heightened flash flood risk across parts of Louisiana and areas near the MS River as Delta moves inland Friday night and Saturday. Rain amounts could approach 5-10″ with locally higher amounts.

For the Valley, coastal flooding surrounding nighttime high tides is the primary threat from Delta. Beach erosion is possible if not likely, especially Thursday night into Friday.