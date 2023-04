CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

Of the 291 are 75 confirmed cases based on PCR testing and 216 probable reports based on antigen testing and cover the period from April 22 to April 28.

Thirty-nine of the cases were for children from newborn to nine years old and more than 61% of the new cases were reported in the city of Brownsville.

The county reported there were no deaths related to the virus.