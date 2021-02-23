HUD awards Texas Housing Authority over $96 million to preserve public housing

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states on Tuesday.

In Texas, 338 Housing Authorities shared $96,456,130. The grants announced are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, according to HUD.

This offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to the heating system and installing water conservation measures.

View all local grants announced today.