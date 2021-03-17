HSCO searching for missing 18-year-old woman

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.

8 immigrants killed while fleeing law enforcement in Texas crash CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

Veri Ana Hernandez was last seen at her home on Esperanza Street in the city of Weslaco on Wednesday.

If you have any information or have seen this person, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

An off duty Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator was arrested CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

You can also call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward of up to $1000.