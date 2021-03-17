COVID INFO COVID INFO

HSCO searching for missing 18-year-old woman

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

18-year-old, Veri Ana Hernandez. Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.

8 immigrants killed while fleeing law enforcement in Texas crash CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

Veri Ana Hernandez was last seen at her home on Esperanza Street in the city of Weslaco on Wednesday.

If you have any information or have seen this person, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

An off duty Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator was arrested CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

You can also call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday