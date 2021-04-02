COVID INFO COVID INFO

How your second pandemic Easter will look different than the first

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Your second Easter during the pandemic is coming Sunday and even though COVID-19 is still here . . . you may be wondering just how MUCH it’s going to affect things this year.

Stray dog that went viral after stealing unicorn toy is set to be adopted

A new survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year. 

Authorities: Smugglers drop 2 children over US border wall

Here are your results . . . 

1.  55% of people will stay home to celebrate Easter this year, versus 68% last year.

2.  Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate with friends and family this year than last year.

3.  18% of people will go to church this year, versus 10% who went last year.

4.  And 7% went to a restaurant last year . . . 7% will go to a restaurant this year.

The survey also found 64% of people say the pandemic won’t affect how much money they’ll be spending on Easter this year. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link