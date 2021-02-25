How you can help Texans affected by the winter storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Texans are still recovering from the winter storm that left many without power and access to clean water across the state. Here are some ways you can help those affected.

One of the easiest ways is by donating cash, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk

with discounts and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which

supports economic recovery,” said the release.

Donating cash also allows the funds to be allocated directly to the needs of those receiving the aid.

Volunteering is another way to help those in need after the storm.

Organizations and groups often focus on clean-up or repairs needed. Several organizations take action after large communities are affected.

To find organizations you can donate your money to, click here.

FEMA also mentions the cold weather lead to cancelations of blood drives across the nation.

Officials are asking those eligible, especially those with type O blood, to consider donating. To find locations and learn more about blood donations, click here.

“Full recovery takes time and requires support long after the storms have passed. A blood

donation or cash contribution will make a difference in someone’s life and support those

Texans in need,” said the release.

For additional tips on donating and volunteering from FEMA, visit this link.