HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – This Saturday, Texas Tech takes on the Wyoming Cowboys in a college football game in Wyoming.

The game will be exclusively broadcast on NBC 23 and CBS 4, but since both stations were forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved by the weekend.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that they restore NBC 23 and CBS 4 to their systems.

This weekend’s games include:

CBS 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ohio State at Indiana

CBS 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Texas Tech at Wyoming

NBC 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee State at Notre Dame

NBC 6:30 p.m. Saturday, West Virginia at Penn State

CBS 11 a.m. Sunday, Northwestern at Rutgers

CBS 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oregon State at San Jose State

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. NBC 23 and CBS 4 have reached agreements with all other local distributors and our programming is available on all of them.

· NBC 23 and CBS 4 are also available on streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As broadcast stations, NBC 23 and CBS 4 broadcast their signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at electronic and discount stores like Best Buy.

NBC 23 and CBS 4’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

DIRECTV subscribers are being urged to call DIRECTV at (800) 531-5000 and demand they return NBC 23 and CBS 4 to their system.