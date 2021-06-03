How to prepare your home for a tropical storm, hurricane

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—As hurricane season has arrived, now is the time to prepare your home should a tropical storm or hurricane arrives.

The best time to purchase your supplies is now, while there is no rush at stores and while most places have what you need to survive at home for a few days.

Enough water for 7 days (1 gallon a day per person)

Food (at least 3 days worth of non-perishable food per person)

Manual can opener

Toiletries

Baby items (pampers, food, etc.)

A first aid kit

Batteries

Dog food

Cat food

Prescription medicine

Masks

Cash

A Whistle

Pack as much of it as you can and have it ready in case you need to evacuate due to the unexpected nature of these types of storms.