How to prepare your home for a tropical storm, hurricane

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—As hurricane season has arrived, now is the time to prepare your home should a tropical storm or hurricane arrives.
Cameron County emergency management reminds residents to stay alert this hurricane season
The best time to purchase your supplies is now, while there is no rush at stores and while most places have what you need to survive at home for a few days.
- Enough water for 7 days (1 gallon a day per person)
- Food (at least 3 days worth of non-perishable food per person)
- Manual can opener
- Toiletries
- Baby items (pampers, food, etc.)
- A first aid kit
- Batteries
- Dog food
- Cat food
- Prescription medicine
- Masks
- Cash
- A Whistle
Pack as much of it as you can and have it ready in case you need to evacuate due to the unexpected nature of these types of storms.