How one of the biggest attractions, a local circus plans to keep customers safe

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—As of right now, children under the age of 16 cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, kids are among the group that is getting the virus. Paranormal Cirque says 2021 is looking to be a bit better and explains how they are keeping guests safe.

Benjamin Holland, the circus’s general manager, told KVEO they have worked with health authorities to make sure they can reopen safely.

“We’ve had a couple of municipalities, where they’re like you need to have people stationed to make sure you’re following regulations,” said Holland. “Every single time that happens those people come they fight for us there like you guys are doing an amazing job.”

Holland adds they want to keep safety protocols consistent and have people that clean the entire circus.

“We worked from June last year, June 3rd up until now we have not had a single covid case related to us,” said Holland.

The show is rated “R”, therefore, those between the age of 13-17 have to have parent supervision but everyone must wear a mask inside.

“There’s nowhere safer than right here cause the people that work here, work very hard to make sure that everything stays clean,” said Holland.

According to the CDC, around 30% of the Rio Grande Valley has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Data from the CDC show that over 100 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you wanna catch the show you can come to the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and buy a ticket at their ticket booth or you can go to their website.