HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — Author Thomas Fellows discusses how challenging the status quo can lead to success.

In his first book, “Forget Self Help: Re-Examining the Golden Rule”, Fellows quotes George Bernard Shaw, “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world: the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

How this type of thinking works in corporate America when companies usually try to mitigate risk as much as possible?

“Not the innovative companies,” says Fellows. “Take for instance Apple’s ‘Think Different Campaign’. ‘Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do’.”

Fellows says two tech leaders who have applied this quote to how they do business are Larry Ellison and Bill McDermott.

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2012 file photo, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison gestures while giving a keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco. Tesla is naming Ellison and an executive from Walgreens to its board as part of a settlement with U.S. regulators who demanded more oversight of CEO Elon Musk. The company said Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, that Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson are the new independent directors, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Ellison is one of the richest people in the world worth $70 billion and Bill McDermott, if he continues to have success at ServiceNow, might go down as the most successful businessman of all time. McDermott has dominated everywhere he has gone whether it being Xerox, SAP, or ServiceNow.

ServiceNow Announces Bill McDermott to Become CEO, Succeeding John Donahoe, Who Is Stepping Down to Become CEO of Nike. AP Business Wire Photo, October 22, 2019.

For Ellison, he was smart enough to name his new Oracle product Oracle 2.0 instead of 1.0 because he knew people would assume the first iteration of the product would have bugs. Because he did this, he had a very successful first conference, which catapulted him to make Oracle one of the biggest software companies worldwide, said Fellows.

Fellows added that in McDermott’s book, “Winners Dream,” there are countless times when he challenged the status quo.

One of Fellows’ favorite moments is at the start of the book where a colleague says to McDermott, “you’re either going to become CEO or get fired.”