AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Department of Transportation will be waiving all tolls along SH 99/Grand Parkway beginning at 7 p.m.

The tolls are being temporarily waived to help those evacuating from Hurricane Laura.

“As Hurricane Laura approaches Texas, this waiver will ensure that Texans are able to evacuate efficiently ahead of the storm,” said Governor Abbott.

For information on road closures and alternate routes, visit drivetexas.org.