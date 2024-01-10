HOUSTON (KIAH) – In a surprising turn of events, the Houston Texans have emerged as one of the top 10 NFL teams with the most significant growth in fans during the 2023-24 season, according to a recent study from My Betting Sites Canada.

The study, which analyzed social media metrics, unveiled that the Texans secured the ninth position with an impressive 9.7% increase in Instagram followers.

Granted, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the rankings as the most influential NFL team of the current season, boasting a remarkable 21.9% surge in Instagram fans. The team has gained over half a million more followers on Instagram. However, the most unexpected boost came from a late surge triggered by pop sensation Taylor Swift’s romantic involvement with the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce. The power of celebrity endorsements and off-field connections evidently played a crucial role in expanding the team’s fanbase.

The Houston Texans showcased substantial growth of their own. The Texans’ rise in followers can be attributed to various factors. Mainly, despite all the injuries some Texans are suffering, their success on the field with the emergence of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and an epic playoff-clinching win over Indianapolis last week already makes for an epic year.

Last week’s win over the Colts — along with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee — helped the Texans to win the AFC South Division title for the first time since 2019. Houston will host Cleveland in a wild-card playoff game Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The study highlighted the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles as the second and third most influential teams for their current season.

Each year, the NFL season progresses with ups and downs for fans and their interaction online and social media is a reflection of that shift in fanbase. The shift in fanbase can be attributed to a number of variables, like team performance. C.J. Stroud is a perfect example. Player interaction like with Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift is another.

Now that the Texans are back among the top-tier teams in the NFL, securing a spot in the top 10, Houston is poised to capitalize on their most recent newfound popularity and cement their standing as a team with a growing and dedicated fanbase.