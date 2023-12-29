HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Houston Police Department has relieved one of its sergeants of his duties after he was arrested for soliciting a prostitute, according to the department’s X post.

Sergeant Cesar Beltran/Houston PD

The department said Sergeant Cesar Beltran, who was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division, was arrested Wednesday by Houston Police officers for solicitation of prostitution.

As a standard protocol, Beltran was let go pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

Beltran was taken to the Harris County Jail. He had been with the department for 25 years.

The department stated it holds its officers to the highest standards and will take the appropriate action up to and including termination.