The downtown skyline is pictured on August 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston area could soon be getting a fifth area code thanks to continued growth, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The region is currently served by four area codes: 281, 346, 713 and 832, but the North American Number Planning Administrator (NANPA) projects the region will run out of numbers by the third quarter of 2025.

The new code would overlay the existing codes, covering all or parts of Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Waller counties.

Existing phone numbers would not change if a new area code is added. Residents in the area are already required to dial a 10-digit number for local calls because the region is served by multiple area codes.

PUCT is accepting public comments on the proposed new area code through Aug. 5. You can find information on how to file a comment here.