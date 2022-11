HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Houston is celebrating the Astro’s World Series victory with a parade today.

Hundreds of thousands of people are in Downtown Houston to celebrate the victory with Astros players Jose Altuve, Jason Verlander, manager Dusty Baker and the rest of the World Series champs.