House Republican Whip Steve Scalise to lead delegation tour in Southern Border

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a Senate delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Scalise will lead a delegation of 10 members on Thursday, according to his office.

The delegation will meet with Border Patrol Agents and participates in an evening ride-along tour with the National Border Patrol Council.

On Friday, members will tour the Donna Migrant Processing Facility and tour the border wall in McAllen. They will also partake in a riverine tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and conclude with a press conference.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Senator Cornyn echoed that sentiment at a press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.

