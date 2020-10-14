Hottest September on record across the globe

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – In a report published Wednesday, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says this past September had the highest average temperature on record for the world.

Digging deeper, NOAA says this past September’s average temperature was 1.75° F higher than the 20th century average. Moreover, the ten warmest Septembers, including 2020, have occurred since 2005.

In the Valley, Brownsville actually recorded its lowest September average high temperature in seven years at 89.9° F. There have only been four years with an average high temperature of <90° F dating back to 2000.