MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Hooters and the Food Bank RGV Inc. have partnered to help people facing food insecurity.

According to a news release, during the week of March 21 through 27, both organizations are encouraging guests to bring in a minimum of six nonperishable canned good items and receive a free order of fried pickles from Hooters

Extra generous wing-lovers can participate in this offer more than once throughout the week by bringing in six or more cans each time they visit the restaurant located at 410 E Expressway 83 in McAllen.