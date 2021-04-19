Honduran woman in CBP custody dies at McAllen hospital

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Honduran woman that was under the custody of Custom and Border Protection died Friday in the city of McAllen.
According to a news release, Border Patrol agents were notified by a member of a migrant group that a woman was in medical distress near the Rio Grande in Hidalgo County.
Two agents responded to the area and saw the woman, who was incoherent.
The woman was traveling with her adult daughter and two children. Officials said Border Patrol agents summoned Emergency Medical Services to better assess the situation.
Due to the remoteness of the location where the woman was found and the need for prompt medical attention, agents transported her to a nearby location where they were met by an ambulance that transported the woman to McAllen Medical Center.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Thursday medical personnel let Border Patrol agents know that she had died.
The Consulate of Honduras was notified and helped the juvenile children know of their mother’s death.
Medical and other personnel at the Donna Processing Facility are providing support to the children, according to the release.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they are working with partner agencies to expedite the process of the family being moved out of CBP custody as quickly as possible.