COVID INFO COVID INFO

Honduran woman in CBP custody dies at McAllen hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to allow lawyers who inspect facilities where immigrant children are detained to enter a Border Patrol tent in Texas where agents are holding hundreds of youths. The attorneys say they were allowed to speak to children at the facility in Donna on Thursday, March 11, 2021 but were denied the chance to see the areas where the youths were being held. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Honduran woman that was under the custody of Custom and Border Protection died Friday in the city of McAllen.

Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people

According to a news release, Border Patrol agents were notified by a member of a migrant group that a woman was in medical distress near the Rio Grande in Hidalgo County.

Two agents responded to the area and saw the woman, who was incoherent.

A woman has died from gunshot wound in Mercedes, police are investigating

The woman was traveling with her adult daughter and two children. Officials said Border Patrol agents summoned Emergency Medical Services to better assess the situation.

Due to the remoteness of the location where the woman was found and the need for prompt medical attention, agents transported her to a nearby location where they were met by an ambulance that transported the woman to McAllen Medical Center.

Making Headlines: A Man was arrested in Cameron County for 2002 Montgomery County murder

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Thursday medical personnel let Border Patrol agents know that she had died.

The Consulate of Honduras was notified and helped the juvenile children know of their mother’s death.

Medical and other personnel at the Donna Processing Facility are providing support to the children, according to the release.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they are working with partner agencies to expedite the process of the family being moved out of CBP custody as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday