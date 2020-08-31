Hobby Lobby to open in Brownsville

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Do you love Hobby Lobby? Well.. we have good news! The arts and crafts store will be opening in Brownsville.

According to the city, the store is expect to open in Summer 2021.

The City of Brownsville Planning and Redevelopment Department held a virtual developer meet and greet event on Thursday where the city shared several economic development opportunities and updates on existing projects

.During the event, Mr. John Deubler, Vice President and General Manager of Downtown Management Co. Inc. announced the news of their lease with Hobby Lobby.

The city says the store will occupy 55,000 square feet of the former Kmart building located at 2440 Pablo Kisel Blvd, which shuttered in 2016, and has been owned by Downtown Management since 1999.

About $1.5 Million in construction costs and parking lot improvements will be invested in the redevelopment of the property.

The current 100,000 square foot building, once fully redeveloped, is expected to house two additional tenants.

A local contractor has been hired to complete the work and permits to begin interior demolition work have been issued.

Hobby Lobby has over 800 stores and stores stock more than 65,000 items including arts and crafts supplies, fashion fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, party supplies and furniture, according to the city.