High School students tour SpaceX

BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from Vanguard Beethoven Early College High School got to visit the production site of SpaceX.

Throughout the tour on Wednesday, Spaceport Operations Specialist, Sergio Lara welcomed the students to the Boca Chica location, an opportunity many wish to have.

“With this amazing educational opportunity in their footsteps, Vanguard Academy is surely taking advantage of this experience,” Vanguard Academy stated in a press release.

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD students also got to tour the Boca Chica location. PSJA ISD posted that students from Physics AP & Advanced Mathematics classes were the first PSJA group to visit.