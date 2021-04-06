Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties to be part of sixth week of Save Our Seniors initiative

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Gov. Greg Abbott announced Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties are among the 46 Texas counties that will be participating in a state effort to get seniors vaccinated against COVID-19.

Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) work alongside local jurisdictions to set up central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

“The ongoing success of Save Our Seniors is thanks to the incredible collaboration of our local partners who continue to identify and connect these vaccine resources to elderly Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to our continued partnership with local officials across the state as we get more shots in arms and keep our communities safe.”

Many of these counties are participating for a second time in order to administer second doses to eligible residents. In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

The state focused on allocating vaccines equitably across the state.

Counties participating in the sixth round of the program include: Aransas, Bowie, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Cass, Coke, Dallas, DeWitt, Duval, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hockley, Hopkins, Karnes, Kinney, Leon, Liberty, Lubbock, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Mason, Maverick, Orange, Palo Pinto, Rains, Robertson, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Sherman, Sutton, Terry, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Waller, Webb, Willacy, Williamson, and Wood.