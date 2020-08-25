Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Hidalgo Law Enforcement Agency workshops go virtual

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hidalgo County Facebook.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr. has announced that they will be transitioning their Law Enforcement Agency Workshop’s to virtual sessions.

These workshops began in January 2019 to promote cooperation and improve the knowledge and skills between the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.

The move is due to the pandemic, the meetings will now be taking place over Zoom.

“Moving from in-person sessions to virtual sessions helps our office keep the lines of communication open with our local law enforcement agencies during this pandemic,” said Rodriguez. “We continue to collaborate but in a safe, socially distanced environment.”

These meetings will continue to be hosted virtually until it is safe to allow in-person meetings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday