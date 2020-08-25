Hidalgo Law Enforcement Agency workshops go virtual

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Jr. has announced that they will be transitioning their Law Enforcement Agency Workshop’s to virtual sessions.

These workshops began in January 2019 to promote cooperation and improve the knowledge and skills between the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.

The move is due to the pandemic, the meetings will now be taking place over Zoom.

“Moving from in-person sessions to virtual sessions helps our office keep the lines of communication open with our local law enforcement agencies during this pandemic,” said Rodriguez. “We continue to collaborate but in a safe, socially distanced environment.”

These meetings will continue to be hosted virtually until it is safe to allow in-person meetings.