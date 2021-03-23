Hidalgo County to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine registration clinic

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County, along with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and La Joya ISD, will be hosting another first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic in Palmview.

Eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the Moderna vaccine beginning Tuesday March 23, at 4 p.m., at La Mansion, 2401 Moorfield Rd. Palmview.

To pre-register, qualified residents must drive through the main entrance of the building.

During the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a colored wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Abraham Lincoln Building in La Joya, 801 College Dr. La Joya, TX. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Wristbands will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband. Please do not attend if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The current qualifications include:

Educators

Health Care Professionals

Anyone 65 years of age and older

Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, Solid-organ transplantation, Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher), Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, and Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

Face masks ARE REQUIRED at all times when interacting with staff in the registration area.