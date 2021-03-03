Hidalgo County to host COVID-19 first dose mobile vaccine clinic

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with cities and school districts in the Delta Area, will be hosting a 1st dose COVID-19 mobile community vaccine clinic in that area on Thursday, March 4.

This clinic is a collaboration between Precinct 1; the cities of Edcouch, Elsa, and La Villa; as well as the Edcouch-Elsa, Monte Alto, and La Villa School Districts.

The location will have 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic will be held at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium, at Yellow Jacket Drive and Mile 17 North in Elsa.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Thursday, March 4, beginning at 8 a.m.

Onsite pre-registration will be from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium; all those that pre-register and qualify for the vaccine will be given a bracelet to return to the same location the following day.

The current qualifications include:

· Health Care Professionals

· Anyone 65 years of age and older

· Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

§ Cancer

§ Chronic kidney disease

§ COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

§ Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

§ Solid organ transplantation

§ Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

§ Pregnancy

§ Sickle cell disease

§ Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

Based on previous vaccine clinics health officials are advising the following: