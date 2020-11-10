Hidalgo County Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Guerra made the announcement through his Facebook page.

“Despite taking all the precautionary and recommended health and safety measures, I started feeling feverish over the weekend and tested positive for COVID-19.” reads the Facebook post.

Sheriff Guerra says his symptoms are mild and he is already feeling better.

“Rest assured that all Sheriff’s Office operations and duties will continue normal operations under the direction of my very capable staff.” reads the post “I appreciate everyone’s well-wishes for a speedy recovery, and urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and do your part to follow the health and safety guidelines to prevent and protect yourselves and others from COVID-19. Stay safe and God bless.”