HIDALDO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff J. E. “Eddie” Guerra announced he is seeking re-election for his fourth term in office.

“I am excited to announce my intent to run for re-election for a fourth term as your Hidalgo County Sheriff,” Guerra said.

Guerra was first appointed interim Sheriff by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court in April 2014 and later elected as Sheriff in November 2014.

He was re-elected by voters for a second time in 2016 and a third in the November 2020 general election, winning with 68% of the vote.

“Hidalgo County residents have entrusted me with this office because they value the diligent work we do to address solutions that contribute to continuously improving our community’s safety, and this is a job I take very seriously,” Guerra said.

Guerra serves as the current Chair of the Border Security Committee of the Major County Sheriffs of America Association, Chairman of the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition and President of the Board of Managers of the RGV 911 Emergency Communication District.

“These accomplishments could not be possible without the community’s support, collaboration with other agencies, and especially the hard work and dedication of the 879 men and women of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office,” Guerra said.