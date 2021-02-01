Hidalgo County recognizes PSJA ISD’s efforts promoting census participation

PHARR, Texas — The Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court recognized the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) for their efforts to promote participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The district said they had the highest response rate overall at 59.01%. They earned 1st place in the large school district category of Hidalgo County’s first Friday Night Lights competition which mobilized school districts to compete to increase Census response rates.

“Thank you to our team and partners for their tremendous efforts in ensuring our community and region was counted in the 2020 Census,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We know how important the Census is and how it can impact the Rio Grande Valley. We are always honored to step up as an educational entity to serve our community.”

Among the many activities and events held to promote the 2020 Census, the district hosted PSJA Census Week from May 27 – June 1, 2020.

During this week, all social studies classes promoted the need to respond, and outreach to employees and the community members was done by Parent Census Ambassadors through the PSJA Parental Engagement Department, said the district’s news release.