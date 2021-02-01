Hidalgo County recognizes PSJA ISD’s efforts promoting census participation

News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: PSJA ISD

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

PHARR, Texas — The Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court recognized the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) for their efforts to promote participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The district said they had the highest response rate overall at 59.01%. They earned 1st place in the large school district category of Hidalgo County’s first Friday Night Lights competition which mobilized school districts to compete to increase Census response rates.

“Thank you to our team and partners for their tremendous efforts in ensuring our community and region was counted in the 2020 Census,” said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “We know how important the Census is and how it can impact the Rio Grande Valley. We are always honored to step up as an educational entity to serve our community.”

Among the many activities and events held to promote the 2020 Census, the district hosted PSJA Census Week from May 27 – June 1, 2020.

During this week, all social studies classes promoted the need to respond, and outreach to employees and the community members was done by Parent Census Ambassadors through the PSJA Parental Engagement Department, said the district’s news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday