Hidalgo County, PSJA ISD to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County health officials and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, will be hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14.

The county’s news release said the clinic will be held at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan. The Moderna vaccine distribution, on Wednesday, will begin at 8 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis to eligible persons.

Vaccines will also be available at the same location on Thursday.

The county said since there is still a limited number of doses available, the clinic will run until the last supply of vaccines are gone.

Hidalgo County will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry. These clinics are intended for anyone born before 1955 and are now 65 years or older.

In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors, said the county.

The county is urging the public to bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor), clearance letter from their physician is recommended, bring water and snacks as there will be extended periods of waiting and sitting, children 18 and under should not be in the clinic, and vaccine seekers with mobility concerns may have one adult accompany them for help.

The following is the state definition for healthcare workers who are eligible for

vaccinations on Thursday:

First Tier

Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who

are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial

staff, etc.)

b. Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy,

diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services.

c. Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials; Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:

a. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state

supported living centers

b. Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff; EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care

and transport; Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with

vulnerable and high-risk patients; Residents of long-term care facilities.

Second Tier Staff working in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic

patients. Such as but not limited to:

a. Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

b. Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation

services

c. Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

d. Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities; Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent

care clinics; Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including

vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID; Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration

of COVID testing and vaccinations; Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with

COVID-19. Includes:

a. Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with

decedents

b. Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact

with decedents; School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.



Also eligible for vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday under state protocol are:

People 65 years of age and older; People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition

that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes

COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or

cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

These recipients are strongly encouraged to consult with and secure permission from

their respective doctors to receive the vaccinations.

County health officials ask the public to prefill the vaccination form ahead of time. This form can be found here.