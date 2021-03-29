Hidalgo County Precinct 3 to host drive-thru vaccine registration event

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Palmview, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, in partnership with the City of Mission, Mission CISD, and Sharyland ISD, will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Mission Event Center on Tuesday, March 30.

Residents will be required to pre-register for the vaccine beginning Monday at 2 p.m., at La Mansion.

During the pre-registration process, residents will be issued a wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the Mission Event Center on Tuesday, March 30 for their first-dose vaccination.

First dose vaccination clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon.

Patrons will only be allowed into the parking area at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slots on Tuesday.

Wristbands will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vaccine recipients must be in attendance during pre-registration to receive a wristband.

At this time, Hidalgo County will be following state protocol that targets adults aged 18 and older.