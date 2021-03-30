Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to host second dose vaccine clinic on April 1

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, in partnership with Edcouch-Elsa ISD, will be hosting a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium on Thursday, April 1.
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will administer the Moderna vaccine from 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the stadium located on Yellow Jacket Drive.
Residents receiving the second dose are asked to bring their photo ID and vaccination card. Pre-screening forms will be on-site.
This event is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 4 at Edcouch-Elsa ISD Benny Layton Memorial Stadium in Elsa.