Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to host second dose vaccine clinic on April 1

by: KVEO Digital Staff

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, in partnership with Edcouch-Elsa ISD, will be hosting a second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium on Thursday, April 1.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will administer the Moderna vaccine from 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the stadium located on Yellow Jacket Drive.

Residents receiving the second dose are asked to bring their photo ID and vaccination card.  Pre-screening forms will be on-site. 

This event is only for people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 4 at Edcouch-Elsa ISD Benny Layton Memorial Stadium in Elsa.

