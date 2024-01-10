HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County is helping residents stay warm as temperatures are forecast to drop next week.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (HCCSA) is offering free space heaters and smoke detectors for families who have no other means of heating their homes.

“Weather extremes can be difficult for vulnerable family members to endure. We would like to help make this more bearable,” HCCSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria said.

Residents in need of a space heater and a smoke detector will be asked to complete a program application and provide the following:

Proof of income for the last thirty days (income must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level)

Identification and proof of residency (via an ID and Birth Certificate for all members of the household)

Provide unpaid electrical utility bill (water bill and natural gas)

Heaters are available at the HCCSA office located at 2524 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

Residents are encouraged to contact (956) 383-6240 for more information.