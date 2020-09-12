Hidalgo County Judge lifts shelter at home order, provides protections for Winter Texans

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has lifted the county’s shelter at home order and is adding protections for Winter Texans starting Monday September 14.

The orders will be in effect starting 12:01 a.m. Monday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.

“After much consideration, I have decided to lift the shelter at home mandate because I recognize the sacrifices made by those who have abided by this order,” said Judge Cortez.

While the shelter at home order has been lifted, the judge has said that the curfew will continue in order to keep people off the street during overnight hours.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with exceptions for medical emergencies, providing essential services, or other purposes outlined in the order. Anyone 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when participating in these activities.

Judge Cortez has also added some protections for popular gathering spots for winter Texans which includes limiting occupancy for events and other venues, ensuring facial coverings, and ensuring social distancing.

To read all the protections and directives, you can read the full order below.