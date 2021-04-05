Hidalgo County hosts events to raise awareness for child abuse prevention month

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is opposing the reopening of Texas amidst still-high COVID-19 rates in his border community of South Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

HIDALGO, Texas- The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s office is joining national prevention efforts to raise awareness for sexual assault and child abuse crimes. The county is hosting numerous events during the month of April.

The events will commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The county is dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors, building resilience in the community while working for justice for all victims and survivors.

Ricardo Rodriguez Jr, Criminal District Attorney, encourages everyone to join the national awareness efforts to prevent abuse and sexual assault.

“Together we can put an end to sexual assault and child abuse in Hidalgo County” stated Rodriguez.

There will be a commemorative topic for each event, allowing for the community to show their support for the victims.

The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office encourages everyone to join national efforts by participating in the following events: