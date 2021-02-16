Hidalgo County Health clinics closed due to weather

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County officials said health clinics will be closed until further notice due to the cold weather.

“Continued issues with electricity and water associated with this week’s cold front has officials with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services shutting down some of its facilities and redirecting residents to other facilities in some cases.” said the county in a written statement.

This includes:

· The Health and Human Services main office, located at 1304 South 25th Street, will close, which affects permitting from its environmental and planning offices.

· Hidalgo County’s health clinic in Weslaco is closed, but sending people to the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 conference room, at 1902 Joe Stephens Road, for their 2nd dose only of COVID-19 vaccine beginning at 12:30 p.m.

· Hidalgo County’s health clinic in Elsa is closed and will reschedule 2nd dose appointments.

· Hidalgo County’s health clinic in Edinburg is closed and will reschedule 2nd dose appointments.

· Hidalgo County’s health clinic in Pharr is closed and will reschedule 2nd dose appointments.