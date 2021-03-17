Hidalgo County officials confirms four cases of COVID-19 UK variant

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Four cases of the COVID-19 UK variant have been confirmed in Hidalgo County, according to Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrator Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez.

“We are working with the state on investigating the situation,” said Olivarez. “It is important to understand these tests were done back in February and we just received information about the results.”

According to Olivarez, every virus mutates in some form of fashion.

“We do not know how these variants started,” said Olivarez. “It’s the same procedure for COVID that we have been using since a year ago.”

“The current vaccine that we have can deal with this virus,” said Olivarez. “However, there is research being done to determine if a booster or an additional vaccine may be necessary.”

Olivarez said the Texas Department of State Health Services has partnered with a local hospital and will be sending “random” PCR tests, which will go to a laboratory in Austin. The laboratory will then test for the variant.

“I cannot identify the hospital,” said Olivarez. “That is between the State of Texas and the hospital.”

The variant was first detected in the U.S. last December.

U.K. government scientific advisers say the COVID-19 variant now predominant in the country may be up to 70% more deadly than previous variants, underscoring concerns about how mutations may change the characteristics of the disease, according to the Associated Press.

According to Dr. Antoni Fauci during a White House COVID-19 briefing in February, the best defense against the evolution of COVID-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Fauci said the variant of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom could become the “dominant” strain in U.S. by end of March, but both vaccines approved in the United States are “quite effective” against it.