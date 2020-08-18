Hidalgo County approves mail ballot applications for seniors

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Source: Hidalgo County Facebook.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Tuesday, Hidalgo County announced that mail in ballot applications were approved for all registered voters over the age of 65.

According to Democratic Party Chair for Hidalgo County, Norma Ramirez, the mailed ballot applications will allow seniors the opportunity to vote without exposing them to the pandemic.

Ramirez also states that curbside voting or drive-thru voting will also be allowed at polling locations.

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party is also offering to provide rides to the polls or answer any further questions at 956-250-4739.

