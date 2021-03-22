COVID INFO COVID INFO

Hidalgo County announces online registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

An elderly woman gets her shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Mexico City, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County residents will now be able to register online to set up an appointment to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine at county-run clinics.

The online registration system will launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and will allow people to register for the Moderna vaccine that is being distributed at various clinics run by Hidalgo County.

Once registration reaches capacity, the system will not accept new registrations. Residents are encouraged, however, to check back frequently because new registrants will be allowed if existing registrants cancel their appointments.

Hidalgo County Health Clinics operate:

·         Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

·         Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said.  “As the vaccine manufacturers increase the production of the COVID-19 vaccines, we in Hidalgo County are increasing our efficiency.  This online registration system is a tremendous step forward on that front.”

