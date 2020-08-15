Hidalgo county announces first child death due to COVID-19

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Included in Friday’s daily numbers was Hidalgo Counties announcement of the first child death due to COVID-19.

In the release, Hidalgo County stated that they would not be releasing the child’s age or other personal information.

“The death of this child reaffirms that children, and no age group, are not immune from the devastating impact of this deadly virus,” said Judge Richard Cortez. “It is imperative for us all to work together to prevent the spread of this disease. This death hits home the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the youngest members of our community.”

