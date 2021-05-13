Hidalgo Co. Commissioners Court to vote on mask requirement in county buildings

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issued a statement following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

In March, the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court voted to continue enforcing masks at county buildings for employees and visitors. The County commissioners initially voted on the policy in May 2020.

The CDC announced on Thursday, that fully vaccinated people can safely “resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws,” according to its website.

Judge Cortez said that the entire commissioner’s court will have to take a vote to change the policy that requires facial coverings inside county buildings.

“The CDC has been an invaluable resource for public safety throughout this pandemic and while I applaud this recommendation by the CDC,” Judge Cortez said in a statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ended the mandatory mask mandate on March 10, 2021 and “reopened Texas 100%.”

The commissioners court has not announced a voting date.